Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani featured in the first-ever TIME100 Philanthropy List 2025. According to the TIME100 Philanthropy List 2025, both Mukesh and Nita Ambani continued to expand their philanthropic footprint, donating Rs 407 crore (approximately $48 million) in 2024 through a wide range of social initiatives—placing them among India’s top donors of the year.

As per the list, with a net worth of $92.5 billion, Mukesh Ambani is not only a business magnate but also a philanthropist, making substantial contributions that are reshaping various sectors in India. Nita Ambani is the Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson.

The Ambanis’ charitable work, driven largely through the Reliance Foundation, has touched millions of lives across sectors such as education, healthcare, rural development, and women’s empowerment. From funding scholarships and enhancing school infrastructure to promoting sustainable agriculture, water conservation, and hospital construction, their initiatives reflect the vast scale of the Reliance business empire, which has earned the couple an estimated $110 billion fortune.

According to TIME, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s charitable initiatives are as varied and wide-ranging as the business empire that built their wealth.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have funded initiatives that have supported scholarships, helped women strengthen career skills, assisted rural communities with sustainable agriculture, advanced water conservation, financed hospital construction, and improved school infrastructure.

The couple has also been deeply involved in expanding healthcare access and aiding individuals with vision impairments. Their philanthropic work continues to focus on systemic impact across both urban and rural India.

A business leader and sports patron in her own right, Nita Ambani also leads the Reliance Foundation’s sports development programmes, which include athlete training and infrastructure development. She co-owns the Mumbai Indians IPL team with her son Akash Ambani and has placed particular emphasis on supporting women athletes.

Besides, Azim Premji was acknowledged in the esteemed 'Titans' category, with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath earning a place in the 'Trailblazers' list.

Other selected individuals include David Beckham, recognised for his ongoing efforts as a change ambassador; Michael Bloomberg, acknowledged as the top donor in 2024; Oprah Winfrey, commended for her contributions to female education; Melinda French Gates, known for her dedication to empowering women, girls, and families; and Warren Buffett, celebrated for his significant impact on modern philanthropy.

The first-ever list celebrating philanthropic contributions was spearheaded by Ayesha Javed. She emphasized the importance of recognising the generosity of donors and leaders in providing vital support to communities in need.

The magazine highlighted the significance of philanthropy in filling gaps left by global institutions and governments, showcasing the impact of individuals in shaping a better future. “We launched the annual TIME100 21 years ago with the belief that individuals have the power to change the world, and in recent years we’ve expanded the franchise into areas poised to significantly shape our future—AI, Climate, Health, and now Philanthropy. In many places, as global institutions are chastened and world governments reverse ambitions, philanthropy is stepping into the void.”