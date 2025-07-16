Prada Kolhapuri sandals row: Luxury brand’s team visits Kolhapur, meets artisans

Global luxury fashion brand Prada recently faced criticism after showcasing Kolhapuri-style slippers at Milan Fashion Week without acknowledging their origins. In response, a team of Prada representatives visited Kolhapur to engage with local artisans and understand the traditional craftsmanship of Kolhapuri chappals.

The visit aimed to address the backlash that arose after Prada referred to the traditional footwear as leather garments and not as Kolhapuri chappals. Lalit Gandhi of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce highlighted that this lack of recognition was a mistake Prada assured would not be repeated. Part of Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 Men's Collection, a pair of Kolhapuri chappals were priced at Rs 1 lakh.

Advertisement

Related Articles

During the visit, Prada expressed a commitment to "responsible design practices, fostering cultural engagement, and opening a dialogue for a meaningful exchange with local Indian artisan communities." The brand also indicated plans to launch a limited-edition ‘Made in India’ Kolhapuri-inspired collection, aiming to bring global markets to the doorstep of Kolhapur artisans.

Prada's team, led by Paolo Tiveron, director of the men's technical and production department, met with various artisans including Shubham Satpute, who showcased the detailed craftsmanship involved in making Kolhapuri chappals. Prada’s team included six senior representatives, including Tiveron, Daniele Contu, pattern-making manager of the footwear division, Andrea Pollastrelli and Roberto Pollastrelli.

The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and other local bodies see this collaboration as a pivotal moment for the Kolhapuri chappal industry. Gandhi noted, "The state government is being urged to take steps to protect the reputation and popularity of Kolhapuri slippers." He added that the controversy has brought Kolhapuri chappals to a global platform.

Advertisement

Bhupal Shete, a key figure in the Kolhapuri chappal cluster, stated that prior government initiatives helped showcase the footwear internationally, boosting demand. "With the help of Prada, global markets will open up for Kolhapuri chappals and the art will be preserved," Shete remarked.

A follow-up visit by Prada's business team is anticipated in early August, aiming to explore further collaboration opportunities. "The Prada controversy has helped take Kolhapuri chappal to the global stage," Gandhi confirmed.

As part of their engagement, Prada collected various samples and completed footwear pieces, intending to integrate traditional design elements into their future collections. This collaboration is expected to enhance the visibility of Kolhapuri chappals in international fashion arenas.