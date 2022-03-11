Pratik Rashmikant Pota quits as CEO & Wholetime Director of Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited announced on Friday that its Board of Directors had accepted the resignation of CEO and Wholetime Director Pratik Rashmikant Pota. Jubilant FoodWorks, which owns the master franchise of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts in India, said that Pota wishes to pursue opportunities outside the firm. Pota will continue to serve in the role till Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Friday, March 11, 2022, accepted the resignation of Mr. Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and Wholetime Director of the Company as he wishes to pursue opportunities outside Jubilant FoodWorks Limited," wrote Jubilant FoodWorks in an official communication.

"The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the outstanding contribution made by Mr. Pota during his tenure with the Company and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors," noted the firm. It added that its Board of Directors has also initiated the process of identifying Pota's successor.

Jubilant FoodWorks is a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, owned by Shyam Sunder Bhartia (husband of Shobhana Bhartia) and Hari Bhartia.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive on Thursday was up Rs 111.70 and closed at Rs 2,866.95 apiece on NSE. The stock price saw an intra-day hike of 4.05 per cent.

Also read: Colgate-Palmolive India MD & CEO Ram Raghavan promoted to parent firm