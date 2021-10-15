PVR Cinemas to live screen all ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches in over 35 cities

PVR Cinemas will be live screening all matches, including the Semi-Finals and Finals, of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 across 75 plus cinemas in 35 plus cities in the country. The film exhibitor announced on Friday that it has closed a deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for live screening the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, in India.

In an official statement, PVR Cinemas stated the deal with ICC is "special" in current times when the multiplex industry is still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 35 plus cities will include Tier-1 ones like New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad. It will also include a mix of Tier-2 cities.

"PVR has a loyalty base of 1.2 million as part of its PVR Privilege programme, which will help leverage the footfalls of movie lovers who are also cricket fans at its cinemas," read the statement.

Currently, cinemas in India are operating under restricted capacity and operating hours. Only cinemas in Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka are allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

The firm noted that audiences are gradually going back to cinemas post lifting of the restrictions. It added the release of new films and screening on ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches will help in bringing back the audiences to the cinema halls.

Commenting on the iconic relationship with ICC, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd said, "We are extremely happy to know about the association with ICC. The Big Screen offers a unique opportunity to maximise the coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup."

"Cricket and Movies complement each other as in India they are considered as two religions that unite the country. Movie watching and cricket watching is a shared entertainment experience and when it magnified on the Big Screen leads to an adrenaline rush from fans quite similar to a stadium," he added.

