PVR reports Rs 71 cr loss in Q2 as Bollywood’s underperformance continues to hit margins

India’s largest multiplex operator PVR reported a net loss of Rs 71.23 crore in the quarter ended September 30. While the company narrowed its net losses from Rs 153 crore reported a year-ago, low footfalls and limited rise in average ticket prices continued to affect PVR’s bottomline in Q2 FY23.



“The quarter was marked by the continued underperformance of Bollywood movies. With the exception of Brahmastra Part One : Shiva, most of the other big budget Bollywood movies performed below expectations like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Liger,” PVR said in its exchange filings.



“Brahmastra Part One : Shiva performed exceedingly well at the box office and emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film post pandemic for PVR with net box office contribution of 19 per cent,” it added.



For Hollywood too, the September quarter was the weakest globally in ~20 years, both in terms of the number of movies released as well as box office collections. “Hollywood movie collections for PVR dropped by 47 per cent in Q2 FY23 as compared to Q2 FY20. Thor: Love and Thunder was the only big tentpole that performed well,” the company revealed.



Despite losses, PVR reported an impressive growth in revenue from operations, which went up over 470 per cent to Rs 686.72 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 120.32 crore in the year-ago period. Regional movies contributed majorly to this growth, grabbing 44 per cent of PVR’s revenues in Q2 FY23. “Movies like Sita Ramam, Kartikeya 2, Thiruchitrambalam, Rocketry, and Vikrant Rona performed well during the quarter,” PVR stated.



The multiplex chain, which currently operates 175 cinemas with 864 screens in 76 cities, clocked 18 million patrons during the quarter, including 6.5 lakh admissions on National Cinema Day (September 23) which saw record post-pandemic occupancy of 80 per cent, and was the “busiest day of 2022” for PVR.



Ajay Bijli, Chairman & Managing Director, PVR Ltd said, “We remain focused on driving admissions back to our cinemas. India’s love for movies was well demonstrated by the massive success of the ‘National Cinema Day’. I am confident of full recovery in the business driven by the robust content line-up for this year and the various initiatives that we are implementing to rekindle the cinema going habit amongst our loyal patrons.”



Also Read: As Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha & others disappoint, multiplexes stare at losses in Q2



Also Read: Multiplex revenues to hit all-time high of Rs 6,000 cr in FY23 as movie-going returns: CRISIL