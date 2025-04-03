Q4 boost: Vedanta clocks historic highs in aluminium, zinc and power generation

Vedanta Limited, helmed by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has capped off FY25 with a slate of production milestones. The mining conglomerate, currently navigating a major demerger, reported its highest-ever aluminium output for both the fourth quarter and the full financial year. Its zinc arm, Hindustan Zinc (HZL), also delivered record highs in mined and refined metal production, solidifying Vedanta's standing across key commodities.

Vedanta posted historic highs in aluminium and zinc production, while registering strong gains across iron ore, steel, oil and gas, and power segments.

Annual aluminium production hit 2,421 kt, up 2% year-on-year, with fourth-quarter output rising 1%. Alumina production climbed 9% annually, bolstered by expansion projects. However, quarterly output faced temporary supply chain issues that were resolved by the end of the quarter.

Zinc India logged its highest-ever mined metal production at 1,095 kt and refined metal output at 1,052 kt—both up 2% over last year. Fourth-quarter mined output jumped 17% sequentially, driven by richer ore grades at Agucha and Zawar, while refined metal production rose 4%. Saleable silver output increased by 10% during the quarter.

Zinc International saw a 52% year-on-year surge in mined metal output and a 9% sequential rise, led by improved throughput at Gamsberg and better grades at BMM. Gamsberg’s Q4 production soared 89% year-on-year and 15% sequentially due to enhanced recoveries.

Oil and gas production from OALP blocks reached 3.5 kboepd in the quarter, helped by ramp-up at the Jaya discovery. Across all assets, annual gross operated production averaged 103.2 kboepd.

Iron ore output climbed 36% sequentially in Q4, fueled by increased inventory use at IOK and mine ramp-ups at IOG.

Pig iron production hit a record, growing 4% year-on-year. Steel output gained 4% annually and 8% sequentially, supported by higher hot metal production and operational efficiencies. Ferro chrome production under FACOR grew 4% year-on-year.

Copper India reported a 41% year-on-year rise in Q4 output, contributing to a 6% annual increase.

Power sales spiked 18% sequentially in Q4. TSPL’s annual sales stood at 10,230 million units with an 81% plant availability factor. Balco posted a 15% sequential and 18% year-on-year rise in Q4 power sales, while HZL’s wind power generation rose 33% sequentially. Power sales at Jharsuguda jumped 28% during the quarter.