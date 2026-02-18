Radico Khaitan COO Amar Sinha resigns, moves to Allied Blenders as MD

Amar Sinha has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of Radico Khaitan and has joined Allied Blenders as its new Managing Director, marking a leadership transition at the liquor major he joined in 2017.

In his resignation letter, Sinha wrote: "I hereby tender my resignation from the position of Chief Operating Officer of Radico Khaitan Limited due to personal reasons. I would like to be relieved from my responsibilities by 31 March-2026."

He added, "It has been a privilege to serve in this capacity and contribute to the Company's growth journey. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Board and my colleagues across the organization for their support, collaboration, and trust during my tenure."

Sinha had joined Radico Khaitan Limited in March 2017 as Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Radico Khaitan, he was the Executive Director at the Wave Group. He has also been on the advisory board of the S&D Group, the largest gaming & lotteries company of Asia, with interests in real estate, information technology, and e-commerce.

Amar began his career in 1983 as a management trainee with the consumer products division of Shaw Wallace Distilleries and later became the Managing Director and CEO.

During his professional career over the last three decades, Amar has served as the Managing Director of Whyte & Mackay India Ltd, Executive Director & CEO of BDA (now Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd), Director & CEO of Golden Tobacco Ltd., Managing Director of Playwin (Zee Group) besides working in senior positions with Herbertsons Ltd (U.B.Group) and Smithkline Beecham.

With his move to Allied Blenders as Managing Director, Sinha returns to a leadership role at a company where he previously served as Executive Director & CEO during its earlier phase as BDA (now Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd).