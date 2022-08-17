Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds these 19 stocks worth around Rs 10,000 cr

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the spouse of late ace equity investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, holds at least 19 stocks in her portfolio worth Rs 9,800 crore from across the sectors. Data available with Ace Equity showed that stocks like Metro Brands (Rs 3,310 crore), Titan Company (Rs 2,379 crore) and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (Rs 1,264 crore) are among her top holdings in terms of value.

In terms of percentage, she held a 14.43 per cent stake in Metro Brands and a 1.07 per cent holding in Titan Company as of June 30, 2022. Rekha Jhunjhunwala had a 3.10 per cent stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.

It was followed by Crisil (Rs 613 crore), NCC (Rs 515 crore), The Indian Hotels (Rs 393 crore), Tata Communications (Rs 333 crore), The Federal Bank (Rs 231 crore), Jubilant Pharmova (Rs 173 crore), VA Tech Wabag (Rs 125 crore), Rallis India (Rs 117 crore) and Aptech (Rs 106) are among her other major holdings.

Jhunjhunwala got married to Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1987. The legendary investor passed away early in the morning on August 14. The investor will be remembered for his vision for India and words of wisdom which will continue to guide investors going ahead.

Data further showed that Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned over a 1 per cent stake in some other companies like Agro Tech Foods, DB Realty, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Prozone Intu Properties, Autoline Industries and Bilcare.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala was born on September 12 1963 in Mumbai. She did her graduation from Mumbai University. She has a daughter Nishtha Jhunjhunwala who was born in 2004 and twin sons Aryaman and Aryaveer Jhunjhunwala (born in 2009).

In the recent development, Jhunjhunwala’s firm RARE Enterprises on Tuesday purchased 42.5 lakh shares of Singer India at Rs 53.35 per share through a bulk deal on the BSE.

