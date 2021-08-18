RaRa Delivery raises $3.25 mn from Sequoia, East Ventures

Instant delivery startup RaRa Delivery on Wednesday announced $3.25 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Indonesia’s East Ventures. The company is Southeast Asia’s only last-mile logistics company, revolutionising one to three-hour deliveries for e-commerce through data-driven approach and proprietary technology.

RaRa Delivery aims to move all Indonesian deliveries to instant and same-day. E-commerce in Indonesia comes with the challenge of building out the technology and infrastructure to provide scalable and fast deliveries at the most optimal cost. RaRa Delivery has developed proprietary, real-time batching technology to do ‘many-to-many’ deliveries within a few hours, bringing down the eventual cost of delivery for customers. At the same time, drivers are able to earn more money in fewer hours.

The company has ramped up its offering given the rising demand for instant groceries and medical supply delivery services during the pandemic. The startup counts grocery player Sayurbox and healthtech company Alodoktor as key customers and has been providing essential one to three hour food and medical supplies delivery.

“While the express delivery space has been flourishing in sectors such as groceries and healthcare, we saw a unique opportunity to scale this offering across all categories, as customer expectations grow alongside the maturity of Indonesia's e-commerce sector,” said Karan Bhardwaj, Founder & CEO, RaRa Delivery.

“Through our smart batching system and with our dedicated driver team who are highly committed to ensure smooth deliveries, our vision of creating an ecosystem that allows e-commerce marketplaces and sellers to provide a premium customer experience to their end consumers is now becoming a reality, starting first in Indonesia. RaRa Delivery is proud to be working with the largest brands in Indonesia in this challenging yet exciting growth chapter,” he added.

RaRa’s platform also offers customers reliability and convenience through real-time notifications and status updates. Customers can chat with service agents and drivers through a single chat platform. Moreover, RaRa receives orders from businesses and merchants via API integrations, calculates capacity, timeslots, distance and route optimisation to slot these orders into batches and ensures productivity is maximised to reduce the cost per order.

RaRa Delivery is also one of the few businesses in Indonesia to do real-time reconciliation of cash on delivery (COD) through the platform.

Further, RaRa Delivery’s funding is supported by 500 Startups, Angel Central, GK Plug and Play, as well as angel investors Royston Tay and Yang Bin Kwok.

