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‘Ratan Tata asked me to do what’s right…’: Trustee Darius Khambata declines reappointment at SRTT, SDTT as his term ends

‘Ratan Tata asked me to do what’s right…’: Trustee Darius Khambata declines reappointment at SRTT, SDTT as his term ends

Darius Khambata also defended the trusts’ role in Tata group governance and reiterated his opposition to listing Tata Sons, calling it “existential” for the trusts.

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  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 4:28 PM IST
‘Ratan Tata asked me to do what’s right…’: Trustee Darius Khambata declines reappointment at SRTT, SDTT as his term endsDarius Khambata said Ratan Tata asked him to do the right thing as he declines reappointment

Senior advocate Darius J Khambata has reportedly declined reappointment as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, citing concerns over trustee independence, the proposed listing of Tata Sons and governance issues within the Tata group.

According to a report in The Economic Times, in a November 2 letter to Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and chief executive Siddharth Sharma, Khambata said he did not wish to seek another term, despite both having expressed a desire for him to continue. He said he had accepted the original appointments at the invitation of the late Ratan Tata.

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Khambata said seeking the consent of other trustees for reappointment would compromise his independence. “That independence comes at a cost. My stand and approach has at times differed from others’, including Noel’s; I appreciate Noel’s democratic acceptance of this. That is the old Tata way,” he wrote, as per the report.

He also defended the trusts’ role in Tata group governance and reiterated his opposition to listing Tata Sons, calling it “existential” for the trusts. Khambata said he had first raised the concern at a May 28, 2025, meeting and drafted a resolution passed unanimously in July that year.

DON'T MISS | Noel Tata's 3 letters set the stage for Tata Sons board meet on Nov 26 amid ongoing friction

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Khambata argued that listing was a strategic decision for shareholders, adding that “no section of the public has a legal or moral right” to insist that a private company go public. He said, however, that the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s need for liquidity was understandable and should be addressed through the sale of some or all of its Tata Sons shares.

He also criticised the trusts’ engagement with the Reserve Bank of India over Tata Sons’ regulatory status, saying it had not meaningfully addressed how the company could adopt listed-company transparency and reporting standards without listing.

MUST READ | Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata held secret talk on Sunday; meeting ended without resolution: Report

The letter revisited disagreements over nominee directors and the September 17, 2026, events at Tata Sons, which Khambata said had “sullied Tata Sons’ reputation” and “imperilled the image of corporate India”.

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Expressing sadness over the divide between Noel Tata and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Khambata said his decision was guided by conscience and the responsibilities of a trustee.

“Ratan Tata asked me to do what was right regardless of personal cost, and that ethos guided all my actions as Trustee,” he wrote.

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 4:28 PM IST
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