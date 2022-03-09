Raymond appoints industry veteran Sunil Kataria as CEO of Lifestyle Business

Textile, apparel and retail conglomerate Raymond has appointed Sunil Kataria as the CEO of its lifestyle business with effect from March 9, i.e., today. In his new role, Kataria will be responsible for steering the next phase of growth by focusing on digital agenda and strengthening the brand's presence in domestic and international markets.



Prior to his stint at Lifestyle Business, Sunil Kataria was the CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) and he managed the company’s operations in India and South East Asia. He has over 30 years of experience and has also been associated with SAARC and companies like Marico and Idea Cellular. He is also the chairman of The Indian Society of Advertisers, as per the company’s release.



Raymond has been driving an enterprise-wide transformation aimed at harnessing the unprecedented digital opportunity.



Lifestyle Business is the flagship vertical of the conglomerate and it includes branded textiles, garmenting, shirting, retail and apparel business. Its retail and apparel business includes brands like Raymond, Raymond Ready-to-Wear, Raymond Made to Measure, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx and Ethnix by Raymond.



“At Raymond, we believe in having industry’s finest talent that resonates with our vision to create a future ready organisation. During the last few years, we have been making stronger strides and creating brands and retail experiences for our loyal and new-age consumers. I would like to welcome Sunil to the Raymond family and believe that he would be instrumental in accelerating growth for the business in India and international markets,” Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said on Kataria’s appointment as the Lifestyle Business CEO.