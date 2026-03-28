Padma Bhushan awardee, aviation enthusiast and former chairman of the Raymond Group, Vijaypat Singhania, passed away peacefully in Mumbai on Saturday evening. He was remembered as a visionary industrialist, philanthropist and inspiring personality whose contributions spanned business, aviation and public life.

Singhania's son and Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania also shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing a brief tribute: “RIP. Om Shanti.”

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Confirming the development, a spokesperson for the Raymond Group said: “Air Commodore Vijaypat Singhania, recipient of Padma Bhushan, former Chairman of Raymond Group and former Sheriff of Bombay peacefully passed away earlier this evening in Mumbai. His last rites will be performed tomorrow, March 29, 2026. All of us are deeply saddened and praying for his Sadgati.”

According to a family announcement, the funeral assembly will take place at 1:30 pm on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Haveli, L D Ruparel Marg in Mumbai. The cremation will be held at Chandanwadi crematorium at 3:00 pm.

Family members, friends and well-wishers have been requested to attend and pay their final respects.

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The condolence message issued by the Singhania family described him as “a visionary leader, philanthropist, and an inspiring personality whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations.”

The announcement also invoked a verse from the Bhagavad Gita: “Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana, ma karmaphalahetur bhur ma te sangostvakarmani.” The family said they pray for the departed soul to attain eternal peace.

Who is Vijaypat Singhania

Vijaypat Singhania was one of India’s most prominent industrialists and aviation pioneers. Born into the Singhania business family, he led the Raymond Group, one of India’s best-known textile and apparel companies, transforming it into a globally recognised brand in suiting fabrics and menswear.

During his tenure as chairman, Raymond expanded significantly in manufacturing, retail and exports, helping establish the company as a dominant player in the textile sector.

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Singhania also served as the Sheriff of Bombay, a ceremonial civic post in Mumbai, reflecting his stature in public life.

Beyond business, he was widely known for his passion for aviation and adventure. A trained pilot and former Air Commodore (Honorary), he set several aviation and ballooning records and was among the most celebrated balloonists in the world.

In recognition of his contributions to industry and society, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award.