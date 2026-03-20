Raymond Group's Gautam Singhania suffers minor injuries after speedboat accident, recovering in Mumbai

Gautam Singhania, Managing Director of the Raymond Group, suffered minor injuries after an unfortunate accident. The accident took place when a speedboat on which he was travelling overturned in the Maldives on Friday.

In a statement, the company said that Singhania is recovering under proper care in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Shri. Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai. We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends," the company said in a statement.

According to media reports, a speedboat carrying 7 people — 5 Indians, a British national, and a Russian national — capsized near Felidhoo in the Maldives.

Singhania was among the tourists, and two other Indian men, including a rally driver, are understood to be missing and search operations are currently underway.

The country's National Defence Force's Male Area Command Coast Guard Second Squadron is searching for the missing individuals. The incident occurred about 2 nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo, according to a media report.