Corporate
Feedback

Raymond to consolidate tools & hardware, auto parts business into engineering biz

In an official statement, Raymond Limited said the objective behind the move is to create value for shareholders

Raymond said in order to execute these decisions, it withdrew the de-merger scheme of lifestyle business announced in November 2019

Raymond Limited announced on Monday that its board has approved to consolidate the company's tools & hardware and auto components businesses into the engineering business for improving synergies and exploring monetisation options for deleveraging the firm.

In an official statement, the firm said the objective behind the move is to create value for shareholders. "The  engineering  business  has  achieved  scale  and  improved market share in both domestic and global markets. These businesses have demonstrated  growth in EBITDA margins, generated free cash flows and are debt-free," noted the firm.

Gautam  Hari  Singhania,  Chairman  &  Managing  Director, said, "Raymond believes in nurturing and growing each of its businesses.  I am happy to share that our Engineering  business  comprising  of  Tools  &  Hardware  and  Auto  Components  has  demonstrated  good performance and it is poised for future growth. We are consolidating the business to explore  all  options  available  to  us  for  monetisation,  which  will  enable  deleveraging  leading  to  value  creation."

Raymond's real estate business, which it launched in 2019, is poised for growth with a focus on delivering value-based offerings, said the firm. "The real estate division is a sustainable and profitable business led by experienced professional team with a clear long term strategy in place. Real estate business now plans to capitalise on its strengths by extending beyond Thane," it said.  

In order to achieve high growth momentum in the real estate business, the board has also given an in-person approval for subsidisation of the firm's real estate business division through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

With a focus to fast-track the recovery post-pandemic, the company will consolidate its B2C business by transfer of the apparel business into Raymond Limited. "This move will strengthen efficiencies, streamline &  simplify processes and bring in synergy benefits in terms of design & innovation, sourcing and retail network," said the statement.

The firm said in order to execute these decisions, it withdrew the de-merger scheme of lifestyle business announced in November 2019.

