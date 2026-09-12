RBI rejects Tata Sons’ CIC deregistration bid, makes stock market listing mandatory: Report

Tata Sons listing deadline had passed

The development comes nearly a year after the mandatory deadline for Tata Sons to list its shares. The RBI had classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in September 2022 and required it to list within three years.

However, Tata Sons remained unlisted after the September 2025 deadline.

In 2024, the company had applied to the RBI to surrender its certificate of registration as a CIC after becoming debt-free. The application remained pending. In August 2026, the RBI again included Tata Sons in its list of upper-layer NBFCs, while stating that its CIC deregistration application was still under examination.

At the time, the RBI said the inclusion was “without prejudice” to the final outcome of the pending application, leaving the listing question unresolved.

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Listing becomes contentious issue

According to Business Standard, the Tata Sons listing issue has also emerged as a contentious point in the group’s leadership discussions.

The development comes less than a month after Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran informed the board that he would not seek a third term when his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

Chandrasekaran said one board member had opposed his reappointment as chairman and that the matter had remained unresolved for six months. As reported earlier, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata had raised questions about the performance of certain group companies at a Tata Sons board meeting in February, when Chandrasekaran’s renewal was discussed.

Sources cited by Business Standard said the question of listing became part of the wider leadership dispute.

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Tata Trusts, Shapoorji Pallonji differ

Tata Trusts, which holds a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, has been opposed to the holding company being publicly listed. The trusts had passed a resolution on the issue last year and sought to engage with the RBI to resist the listing.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the second-largest shareholder, is in favour of a listing. A public listing would allow it to partially dilute its stake and potentially raise funds for its debt-laden business.

The latest position of Tata Sons on the listing was not publicly known, according to the report.

A listing is broadly viewed as a move towards greater corporate governance and transparency and could also provide Tata Sons with access to capital for areas such as electronics manufacturing and semiconductors.

However, some senior figures within the group, including N A Soonawala, have opposed the move, arguing that a listing could alter Tata Sons’ century-old structure and dilute the group’s philanthropic objectives.