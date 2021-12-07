RBI retains Advisory Committee of Reliance Capital

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday stated that it has retained the Advisory Committee of debt-ridden Reliance Capital.

The central bank had on November 29 superseded the board of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues. It had also appointed Nageswar Rao Y, former executive director of Bank of Maharashtra, as the administrator of the company.

The Committee will advise the Administrator in the operations of the company during the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

The RBI had last week filed an application for initiation of CIRP against Reliance Capital at the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which the tribunal admitted.

As the RBI has moved NCLT, an interim moratorium would be applicable on Reliance Capital. The interim moratorium would also be on transferring, encumbering, alienating or disposing of by the corporate debtor any of its assets or any legal right or beneficial interest therein.

As per the Financial Service Providers Insolvency Rules, an interim moratorium commences on and from the date of filing of the application till its admission or rejection. This is the third large NBFC against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the IBC recently.

The other two were Srei Group NBFCs and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL). In September, Reliance Capital in its annual general meeting (AGM) had informed shareholders that the company's consolidated debt was Rs 40,000 crore. The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,156 crore for the second quarter this fiscal against Rs 6,001 crore income. During 2020-21, the company has posted a loss of Rs 9,287 crore on a total income of Rs 19,308 crore.

