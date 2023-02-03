scorecardresearch
RBI weighs on Adani issue, says India's banking sector 'remains resilient and stable'

With questions emerging on PSU banks' exposure to the embattled Adani Group, Reserve Bank of India on Friday clarified that as per its current assessment, India's "banking sector remains resilient and stable".

"There have been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate. As the regulator and supervisor, the RBI maintains a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintain financial stability. The RBI has a Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) database system where the banks report their exposure of Rs 5 crore and above which is used for monitoring purposes," said RBI in a statement.

Published on: Feb 03, 2023, 6:40 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Feb 03, 2023, 6:38 PM IST
