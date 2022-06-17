realme is eying B2B segment for tablets, says company's India CEO Madhav Seth

After commencing manufacturing of smartphones, smart TVs and smartwatches, realme India with an investment of Rs 26.8 crores, is localising manufacturing of its Buds Air 3, in partnership with KHY Electronics, and is aiming to accelerate the local procurement of production consumables, product accessories, and packaging materials, creating more labour demand for local Indian suppliers. Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, and who is also the vice president of realme, along with holding the post of president, realme International Business Group, in an exclusive conversation with Business Today shares details about the company’s manufacturing plans and the vision going forward.

BT: realme commenced operations four years ago. How has been the journey so far and where do you see the company by the end of this financial year?

MS: In terms of smartphones, in Q1 this year, we grew by 40 per cent when most of the brands de-grew. We aspire not only just about growth, but we aspire to grow and sustain in all the price segments. We have gone premium. At the same time, we have our mid-range, entry-level series – realme is a full-fledged brand, which we are connecting with an ecosystem. That ecosystem will be as smart audio, wearables, laptops and TVs. We're trying to connect this entire ecosystem with the 5G ecospace coming into the picture. 5G will be like a multiplier to all these things.

BT: What kind of 5G smartphone portfolio do you have in India?

MS: Today, more than 50 per cent of our portfolio in smartphones is 5G (enabled). We are trying to bring more affordable 5G devices. We've already brought 5G devices below Rs 15,000, we are trying to bring more options between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The country has more than millions of 5G devices in India. So, when the networks are on, it is just about latching on to the network.

BT: You recently ventured into laptops and tablets. What has been the response and what are your manufacturing plans going forward?

MS: We are a new player in the laptop category. It is very early to judge at this point in time but tablets [as a category] are responding very well. We are currently in the B2C market and not the B2B market because we are still soon to start manufacturing [tablets] in India. B2B markets [in India] are more driven by Indian manufacturing. So, I think we are looking forward to Indian manufacturing very soon with tablets and moving into the B2B category also. We will also commence manufacturing laptops by the end of Q1 next year.

BT: What is the next big category you are planning to launch?

MS: There are no big categories but we would love to sustain these five categories [other than smartphones] we are into – audio, wearables, laptops, tablets and TVs. These are deeper categories and we will love to continue growing them.

