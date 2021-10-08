Realme launches 100 new exclusive stores in a major expansion

Smartphone brand Realme has announced the launch of 100 new exclusive stores across the country. The new stores will be operational from October 8.

According to the company's statement, it has focused on offline expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This is notable as Tier-3 cities have accounted for nearly half of the orders during the sales across shopping portals, with television sets and laptops selling the fastest among large appliances and electronics category respectively, BusinessToday had reported earlier.

"I am proud of achieving this new milestone, as it testifies to our capability to meet consumer needs despite all odds and challenges during the pandemic period. We will continue to maintain the strong pace of mainline expansion and deepen consumer experience. The love we have received from our users has made us more enthusiastic and energetic towards this offline expansion," said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme, and CEO, Realme India, Europe & Latin America.

The new stores will have products from the Realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets. The company has plans to enhance its reach in the offline segment. Realme also plans to open its flagship store in Gujarat. The company plans to unveil 300 Realme exclusive stores by 2021 and expand it to over a thousand stores by 2022.

Realme was the leader in 5G smartphone shipments, capturing more than 22 per cent share in Q2 2021, as per a report by Counterpoint Research. Realme was at the sixth spot with 15 million shipments and 135.1 per cent year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2021.

The company said its next goal is to achieve a dual-100 million target -- shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone in 2023, according to Counterpoint,

"We aim to offer the best-in-class products with the latest technology. To experience desired lifestyle empowered by technology, consumers love trying out trendsetting products for themselves first-hand," Madhav Sheth added.

Realme opened its first store in August 2020.

Also Read: Oppo, Realme to launch Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and Realme UI 3 next week

Also Read: Realme GT Neo 2 India launch date announced, here is what to expect