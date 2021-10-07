Rebel Foods turns unicorn with $175 mn funding; India's 3rd unicorn in 3 days

Internet restaurant company Rebel Foods, known for famous cloud kitchen brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Ovenstory Pizza, Mandarin Oak, and The Good Bowl, today announced to have raised $175 million in a Series F round, paving way for its entry in India's unicorn club with a valuation of $1.4 billion. The latest funding has made Rebel Foods India's 32nd unicorn in 2021.

The funding round was led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, with participation from existing investors Coatue and Evolvence.

With this investment, Rebel Foods has become the third unicorn to enter the coveted club in just three days after CoinSwitch Kuber and Licious. Goldman Sachs acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal advisor to Rebel Foods on this transaction, the company said.

The company said it is steadily moving towards profitability with annual run rate sales of $150 million, growing 100 per cent YoY and is eyeing an IPO (initial public offering) in the next 18-24 months.

Rebel Foods operates over 45 brands and 450 kitchens globally across 10 countries -- India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines and Bangladesh. It also operates over 4,000 internet restaurants.

"With the influx of fresh funding, Rebel Foods will continue to focus on growing their international footprint, technology and brand acquisitions," the company said in a statement. It said the fundraising will allow it to deliver on its vision of bringing the highest quality brands across food missions to customers.

Ravi Golani, Chief Strategy Officer, Rebel Foods, said the food-tech space has evolved towards better personalisation, innovation, and transparency. "We are excited to welcome QIA, which has a track record of being a long-term supportive investor." Rebel Foods Chief Financial Officer Piyush Kakkad said while the company is excited about becoming the next unicorn, its focus remains on improving customer experience "the Rebel way".

Founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Rebel Foods is a fast growing internet restaurant company that has developed its full-stack technology -- Rebel OS -- through which multiple brands are launched and scaled up in a short time.

The rise of unicorns

India is having a unicorn flurry this year, and over $20 billion being raised in 2021 so far. Last week, Bengaluru headquartered online learning platform Vedantu raised $100 million at a valuation of $1 billion, becoming the third edtech company to enter the coveted unicorn club in 2021.

