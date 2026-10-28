BT Big Story: 'Ratan Tata never wanted to list Tata Sons'

She questioned Gandhi's criticism of Indian businesses and asked whether he was attempting to draw business leaders into his political allegations. "You have repeatedly decried the successes of Indian industry & our entrepreneurs. Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust & toxicity?" she asked.

Being the LoP @RahulGandhi, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable. You have repeatedly decried the successes of Indian industry & our entrepreneurs. Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust & toxicity? For decades, your party had smothered the spirit of the Indian entrepreneurs under the stifling ‘Licence-Quota Raj’ & inflicted poverty on crores of Indians. On the other hand, our government led by PM @narendramodi values the Indian industry as job creators & drivers of economic growth. Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment. Political parties, leaders, governments and institutions share an equal responsibility to support our industry, strengthen our farmers and secure the future of our youth. Therefore, it is essential to engage constructively rather than casting baseless aspersions to suit your narrow political motives. The Constitution of India ensures justice to all its citizens & our Honourable Courts are entrusted with upholding it. History is witness to the shoddy manner in which you, your party and the PMs belonging to your party have demeaned the judiciary. So Rahul ji, refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 28, 2026

Sitharaman also accused the Congress of suppressing entrepreneurship through the earlier Licence-Quota Raj, while defending the Modi government's policies towards industry, investment and job creation.

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On the other hand, the finance minister said, the government led by PM Narendra Modi values Indian industry as job creators and drivers of economic growth.

"Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment. Political parties, leaders, governments and institutions share an equal responsibility to support our industry, strengthen our farmers and secure the future of our youth."

She urged Gandhi to engage constructively rather than make allegations for political purposes, and invoked the Constitution and judiciary. "So Rahul ji, refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere," the Finance Minister said.

Read More: Noel Tata to exit six Tata Group boards on November 12

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi had alleged that the Tata Group was being undermined and criticised business leaders for remaining silent. "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes," Gandhi wrote on X.

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The exchange comes amid a dispute between Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran over the latter's reappointment and the proposed stock market listing of Tata Sons.

Noel has challenged the validity of the September 17 board resolution approving Chandrasekaran's five-year extension, citing procedural objections and provisions of the company's Articles of Association.

Noel has also opposed the listing of Tata Sons, arguing that it could undermine the Tata Group's century-old ownership structure and philanthropic model.

Tata Trusts, which owns about 66% of Tata Sons, has maintained that a public listing could expose the holding company to short-term shareholder pressures and weaken its ability to support long-term investments and charitable activities.

Noel has urged the company to explore alternatives within the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory framework.

