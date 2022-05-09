Reliance Brands enters multi-year franchise agreement with Tod's

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), on Monday, announced that it has become the official retailer of Tod’S S.P.A, the Italian luxury lifestyle brand across all categories, including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market.

With this partnership, Tod’s S.P.A and RBL will enter a multi-year franchise agreement to retail the brand in India, Reliance said in its statement.

“Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market,” said Darshan Mehta, MD of RBL.

Tod's has been operational in India since 2008 with mono-brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi and Palladium, Mumbai and multi-brand e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe. The management of existing channels will be taken over by RBL with a focus on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence, it said.

"We are very pleased to partner with the country's leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership," said Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod's General Brand Manager.

Tod's has been operational in India since 2008 with mono-brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi and Palladium, Mumbai and multi-brand e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe. The management of existing channels will be taken over by RBL with a focus on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence, it said.

"We are very pleased to partner with the country's leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership," said Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod's General Brand Manager.