Reliance created over 2 lakh jobs in FY22, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance added more than 2.32 lakh (2,32,822) jobs in the last fiscal (2021-22), company's chairman Mukesh Ambani said during its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

This addition resulted in a growth of 56 per cent for RIL in FY22 as against the previous year.

Ambani also stated that RIL company became India’s first corporate to cross $100 billion in annual revenues during the last fiscal.

Reliance's consolidated revenues grew 47 per cent to $104.6 billion and its annual consolidated EBITDA crossed a crucial milestone of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, he added.

Ambani also said that Reliance's exports grew a massive 75 per cent to cross Rs 2,50,000 crore. "We accounted for nearly 8.4 per cent of India's merchandise exports in the year, up from 6.8 per cent last year," Ambani further said.

Further, the RIL chief said that Jio would launch its 5G services by Diwali 2022 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by Diwali this year.

It would be expanded to other cities and towns in phases rapidly to cover entire India in 18 months by December 2023, he added.

The RIL chief mentioned that Jio's ambitious 5G rollout plan would be the fastest in the world.

To build pan-India 5G network, Jio has committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore.