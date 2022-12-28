Reliance Foundation to offer UG, PG scholarships for students to mark Dhirubhai Ambani's 90th birth anniversary

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) headed by Nita Ambani, on December 28 announced scholarship programmes for undergraduate and postgraduate students to mark the 90th birth anniversary of RIL patriarch Dhirubhai Ambani.

In a release, the foundation said it would be giving away 50,000 scholarships in the next 10 years for students pursuing higher education in India.

“My father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani was a big believer in the power and potential of our youth. On the occasion of his 90th birth anniversary, we are delighted to announce our commitment to support 50,000 scholarships through the Reliance Foundation undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships, over the next 10 years," Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said.

She added: "Mukesh (Ambani) and I continue to believe that with the right support, this generation will script the most glorious next chapter of India's growth story, through knowledge, innovation and leadership.”

As per the foundation’s scholarship plan, for the academic year 2022-23, up to 5,000 undergraduate scholarships would be granted on merit-cum-means basis, for up to Rs 2 lakh.

“Students with a household income of under Rs 15 lakh who are enrolled in first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream of their choice can apply,” said the release issued by the Reliance Foundation said.

Special grants will be provided to girls and specially-abled students.

For the postgraduate scholarships, the foundation will be offering up to Rs 6 lakh as a scholarship to 100 students on a merit basis. “Students in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics & Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Renewable & New Energy, Material Science & Engineering, and Life Sciences will be selected on the basis of merit,” the foundation said in the note.

The last date for applying for both UG and PG scholarship programmes is February 14, 2023.