Reliance grabs 1963 fridge legend Kelvinator: Can Mukesh Ambani make it “The Coolest One” again?

Reliance Retail has acquired iconic home appliances brand Kelvinator in a bid to dominate India’s booming consumer durables market.

Reliance Retail, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., announced the acquisition of Kelvinator on Friday, marking a strategic play to bolster its foothold in the premium home appliances segment.

Kelvinator, a legacy brand etched into Indian memory for its reliable refrigerators and the memorable tagline “The Coolest One,” will now join Reliance’s expanding portfolio. The move is aimed at delivering globally benchmarked, high-quality appliances to Indian households, according to the company.

“This is a significant step in our mission to bring trusted global innovations to Indian consumers,” said Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. She emphasized that Reliance’s scale and retail reach will be key to accelerating the brand’s revival.

Kelvinator first entered the Indian market in 1963 and quickly became a household name, sharing dominance with Godrej and Allwyn through the 1970s and 80s. Known for its durability, affordability, and pan-India distribution, Kelvinator held a major market share until the 1990s liberalization introduced fierce competition from global giants like LG and Samsung.

Following years of ownership changes—from Electrolux to Whirlpool—and declining investment, the brand’s visibility faded. However, its nostalgic value and enduring consumer recall have remained strong.

Reliance’s acquisition is the latest in a series of attempts to rejuvenate the Kelvinator name and re-establish its presence in a market that now demands both heritage and innovation. The company plans to position Kelvinator at the intersection of trust and technology, targeting India’s mass-premium appliance segment.