Reliance Industries' arm to acquire 40% stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar

Reliance Industries on Sunday said it will acquire 40 per cent stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL), a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) solutions provider, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL).

RNESL has executed definitive agreements with Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Ltd (SPCPL), SWSL and its chairman Khurshed Daruvala to acquire 40 per cent stake in SWSL through a series of transactions, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a release.

The acquisition will provide further thrust to RIL's ambition to establish and enable up to 100 GW of solar energy in India by 2030 and become a global player in the renewable industry.

(More details to follow.)