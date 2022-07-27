Reliance Industries ties up with IOA for Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian games

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday announced a long-term partnership to support Indian athletes in major multi-sport events, including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Olympics Games.

Under this partnership, RIL and IOA will also establish the first-ever India House at Paris Olympics 2024, RIL said in a statement. The development comes as another commitment of the company to the Olympic event, it added.

Nita M. Ambani, IOC Member and Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “It is our dream to see India take centre stage in the global sporting arena. Our partnership with the IOA reinforces Reliance Foundation’s deep commitment to supporting and empowering young athletes across the country with world-class infrastructure and opportunities."

IOA Secretary General, Rajeev Mehta, said, “I thank Reliance Industries and Mrs. Nita Ambani for this partnership with the Indian Olympic Association and for their continued support over the years in supporting Indian sports and inspiring the next generation of children to join the Olympic movement. It will be a momentous occasion to have an India house at Paris 2024. This is a giant step in reiterating India’s commitment to the Olympic Movement.”

Furthermore, in the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, India will also be hosting the 140th IOC Session in June 2023 at the newly-developed multi-level centre Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The IOC Session, which coincides with the 75th year of Independence, will highlight the role of sport in India and celebrate the contribution of India to the Olympic Movement.

What is Olympic Hospitality House?

Nations from across the world strengthen their Olympic Movement involvement during the Olympic Games, with the official Olympic Hospitality House that provides a vision and an understanding of the country and also serves as an avenue to engage officials, sportspeople and their families and the public. The 2024 Paris Olympics will have India’s first house.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, over 50 nations had set up their country-specific Hospitality House, bringing to the games a combination of their country’s cultural and sporting history.

Meanwhile, as the Commonwealth Games 2022 begin tomorrow, double Olympic medallist badminton ace PV Sindhu was named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony in Birmingham. A total of 164 athletes will take part in the opening ceremony, while a total of 215 athletes from India will be competing at the games.