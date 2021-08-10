Reliance Infra Q1 consolidated loss narrows to Rs 95 cr; income up 23%

Reliance Infra Ltd’s April-June quarter net profit on standalone basis was recorded at Rs 82 crore vis-a-vis a net loss of Rs 32 crore in Q1 FY21. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 95 crore vs net loss of Rs 288 crore in Q1 FY21.

The standalone operating income for Q1 rose 57 per cent to Rs 277 crore, while consolidated operating income jumped 23 per cent to Rs 4,336 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure said it aims to repay 100 per cent debt it owes to lenders by the end of financial year, based on liquidity events.

The company said the shareholding of Reliance Infrastructure and promoter group in Reliance Power has increased to 24.98 per cent and the promoter group shareholding may further increase to 38.24 per cent post conversion of warrants.

During the quarter, Reliance Infrastructure allotted 8.88 crore warrants to promoter group and Varde Investment Partners, LP.

Reliance Infra Ltd share closed at Rs 70, which is Rs 3.65 or 4.96 per cent down, compared to the previous day close of Rs 73.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.

