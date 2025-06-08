Reliance Infra targets ₹5,000 cr from military aircraft upgrades in defence push

Reliance Infrastructure is betting big on India’s defence aviation future, eyeing a ₹5,000 crore opportunity in military aircraft upgrade programs—making it the first Indian private firm to independently execute such projects without being an original equipment manufacturer.

In a strategic move that signals the growing clout of private players in defence, Reliance Infrastructure has sharpened its focus on the high-value segment of aircraft upgrades. According to sources, the company has already completed the upgrade of 55 Dornier-228 aircraft in partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and U.S.-based Genesys, under a ₹350 crore contract.

Advertisement

Originally awarded for 37 aircraft, the program expanded with a repeat order of 18 units after successful delivery. The upgraded Dornier fleet is now in active service with the Indian Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard.

This milestone positions Reliance as a disruptor in a space historically dominated by public sector undertakings and global OEMs. With aircraft and helicopters often serving for 30–40 years, experts say lifecycle investments in upgrades can run up to 300% of the platform’s original acquisition cost.

Globally, the aircraft upgrade and MRO market is valued at over ₹5,00,000 crore annually and is projected to reach ₹7,00,000 crore within a decade. India, with its inventory of aging fleets, is a major emerging market as the armed forces look to modernize systems for digital and precision warfare.

Advertisement

Building on its Dornier success, Reliance is now scaling its upgrade capabilities across fixed-wing and rotary platforms and is working with international firms to offer next-gen avionics, mission systems, and logistics solutions.

The company is also a key player in the Rafale Performance-Based Logistics program, in collaboration with Thales, deepening its role in high-end defence support services.

These moves align with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and open doors for Reliance to tap global markets while securing long-term, recurring revenue streams.