Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Profit surges 28% to Rs 4,518 crore

India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers Reliance Jio on Friday reported 28 per cent growth in the September quarter net profit. The net profit stands at Rs 4,518 crore, while its revenue rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,521 crore.

Earlier today, shares of Reliance Industries fell 1.16 per cent to close at Rs 2,471.95, even as benchmark indices extended their gains for the sixth straight session.

