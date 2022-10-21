scorecardresearch
Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Profit surges 28% to Rs 4,518 crore

Reliance Jio Q2 Results: The telecom major said net profit rose to Rs 4,518 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, from Rs 3,528 crore a year ago.

Reliance Jio, headed by Akash Ambani, reported a 28.1% increase in quarterly profit on Friday Reliance Jio, headed by Akash Ambani, reported a 28.1% increase in quarterly profit on Friday

India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers Reliance Jio on Friday reported 28 per cent growth in the September quarter net profit. The net profit stands at Rs 4,518 crore, while its revenue rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,521 crore.

Earlier today, shares of Reliance Industries fell 1.16 per cent to close at Rs 2,471.95, even as benchmark indices  extended their gains for the sixth straight session.

(More to follow here)

