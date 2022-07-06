Reliance partners with Gap, to launch the iconic American fashion brand in India

The retail division of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited, Reliance Retail has announced that it is entering a long-term partnership with American fashion brand Gap Inc. to distribute its products in Indian outlets.

The long-term franchise arrangement has made Reliance Retail the official Gap retailer in India across all channels. Through a combination of exclusive brand shops, multi-brand store expressions, and e-commerce platforms, Reliance Retail will introduce Indian consumers to Gap's most recent fashion offerings, as stated by the company in its official press release.

According to Reliance, the collaboration aims to leverage Gap's position as a top casual lifestyle brand and Reliance Retail's proven capabilities in running strong omnichannel retail networks, increasing local production, and enhancing sourcing efficiency.

Commenting on the partnership, Akhilesh Prasad, CEO of Fashion & Lifestyle at Reliance Retail Ltd. said, “At Reliance Retail, we pride ourselves in bringing the latest and best to our customers and we are happy to announce the addition of iconic American brand, Gap to our fashion and lifestyle portfolio. We believe that Reliance and Gap complement each other in their vision to bring industry-leading fashion products and retail experiences to their consumers.”

Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of Internation, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap Inc. went on to hail the exclusive partnership with Reliance Retail by saying, “Partnering with regional experts, like Reliance Retail in India, allows us to deliver our relevant, purpose-driven brand to customers around the globe while continuing to diversify our business portfolio through our partner-based model.”

Established in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to expand on its denim-based origins and connect with customers online, through company-operated stores, and through retail franchises across the world. The classic fashion label is renowned throughout the world for its youthful and optimistic American fashion for men, women and children.

