Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure on July 27 issued press releases after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded its inquiries. The companies in their statements said the ED actions have concluded at all locations pertaining to Reliance Power Limited and Reliance Infrastructure Limited. Both companies and their officials have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so with the concerned authorities.

The ongoing inquiries reportedly relate to historical transactions involving Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM) and Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) dating back over a decade. Importantly, both Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure are distinct and independently-listed entities, with no business or financial linkages to RCOM or RHFL, the statement read.

RCOM has been undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 for more than six years. RHFL’s matters have been fully resolved pursuant to a judgment by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. Related allegations, as cited in various media reports, remain sub-judice before the Hon’ble Securities Appellate Tribunal, as per the statements.

Anil D Ambani is not on the Board of either Reliance Power or Reliance Infrastructure. Therefore, any action concerning RCOM or RHFL bears no relevance to the governance, management, or day-to-day operations of the two companies.

Both Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure reaffirm that the ED action has had no impact on their business operations, financial performance, or stakeholders. The companies continue to function normally and remain focused on executing their business plans while upholding stakeholder value.

Reliance Power is among India’s leading private sector power generation companies, with an operational portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, including the 3,960 MW Sasan Power Limited — recognised as India’s best-performing coal-based plant over the past seven years, the statement added.

Reliance Infrastructure is one of India’s largest infrastructure firms with operations spanning Power, Roads, Metro Rail, and Defence through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). The company also plays a significant role in power distribution and provides engineering and construction services for major infrastructure projects.