Reliance Retail Limited said on Monday it has acquired the brand "Pahadi Local" along with its business from Pahadi Goodness Private Limited, as the company expands its presence in the country's fast-growing beauty and wellness market.

The acquisition brings a nature-led personal care brand rooted in Himalayan ingredients into Reliance Retail's portfolio, the company said, as it seeks to build and scale Indian beauty and lifestyle brands through its nationwide retail and digital platforms.

"Pahadi Local has emerged as a distinctive player in India’s rapidly evolving beauty and wellness landscape. The brand is recognised for its clean formulations, conscious sourcing practices, and strong appeal among consumers seeking authentic, sustainable alternatives in skincare and wellness," the company said.

Reliance Retail said the deal will allow it to expand the brand's reach using its omni-channel retail ecosystem, supply chain network, and digital commerce capabilities.

"At Reliance Retail, we are focused on curating brands that combine authenticity with innovation and meaningful consumer relevance," Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said while commenting on the acquisition.

"Pahadi Local's roots in Himalayan wellness traditions and its commitment to responsible sourcing make it a compelling addition to our beauty ecosystem. We are excited to nurture and scale the brand through our omni-channel network and experiential retail platforms, while carefully preserving the purity, integrity, and storytelling that define its identity."

Founded in 2018, Pahadi Goodness built the Pahadi Local brand around Himalayan wellness traditions and locally sourced ingredients. The company produces skincare and wellness products based on traditional extraction methods combined with modern formulation science.

The brand's product line includes formulations built around ingredients sourced from mountain regions such as Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. Its best-known ingredient is Gutti Ka Tel, or apricot kernel oil, which has gained recognition in the beauty industry and consumer market, according to the statement.

The company also works with women-led self-help groups in Himalayan communities to source ingredients and support local livelihoods. Its initiatives include programmes in healthcare, education, and environmental conservation in the region.

Reliance Retail said the founding team of Pahadi Local will remain involved in shaping the brand's creative direction, product development, and philosophy following the acquisition. The retailer plans to expand the brand's presence through physical retail formats and digital platforms while continuing to develop new products under the label.

The acquisition reflects Reliance Retail's broader strategy of investing in Indian brands across categories, including beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle, that have established consumer communities and scalable business models.

