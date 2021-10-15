Reliance Retail launches gourmet store 'Freshpik' in Mumbai; enters ultra-premium grocery space

Reliance Retail has launched a new experiential gourmet food store -Freshpik in Mumbai, marking its foray into ultra-premium grocery space in India.

The retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), which recently announced the rollout of its premium mall, "Jio World Drive" in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, will be home to the new store.

Freshpik will offer a range of food items comprising fruits and vegetables - with specially curated organic varieties and live microgreens, essential ingredients for international cuisines like Japanese, Italian, Korean, and Thai, breads, ice creams, artisanal cheese, chocolates from local and international producers, and frozen desserts.

Also Read: Reliance Retail plans category expansion on JioMart to fight COVID-19

"Designed keeping in mind the refined tastes and delicate aesthetic sensibilities of food connoisseurs and well-travelled gourmands, the Freshpik store offers a melange of the finest food products and beverages sourced from select local and international destinations," Reliance Retail said in a statement.

The 'Good for You' range of premium and healthy food products caters to the diverse dietary preferences of health-conscious customers.

Apart from this, customers can also choose from exotic varieties of tea and coffee; a wide range of personal care products, including premium ayurvedic and natural products; a host of kitchen accessories like cooking ware, serve ware, and bespoke and ready-to-pick gifting options.

Also Read: How big is Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail



A distinctive aspect of Freshpik is its immersive shopping concepts - created by integrating digital and physical themes - that elevate the experience of shopping to a whole new plane. Many of these concepts are being implemented for the first time in India, the statement read further.

"If good food is your thing, Freshpik is a paradise. It's a playground to delight all our senses, touch, see, smell, hear, taste, enjoy... Freshpik is a food experience, not just a store" said Damodar Mall, CEO Grocery Retail, Reliance Retail.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL Group.

RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 157,629 crore ($21.6 billion) and a net profit of Rs 5,481 crore ($750 million) for the year ended March 31, 2021.