Reliance Retail launches premium fashion-lifestyle store Azorte in Bengaluru

Reliance Industry’s retail unit Reliance Retail has launched its first premium fashion and lifestyle store chain Azorte. As per the details, the store, which is Bengaluru, will house the best of global brands and contemporary Indian fashion. The new store is in the line of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s plan to grab a bigger slice of India's luxury market.

The new store, which is around 18,000 square feet big, will compete with global and Indian brands in the mid-premium fashion segment, and cater to millennials and Gen Z. “The mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion,” said Akhilesh Prasad, CEO of the fashion and lifestyle arm of Reliance Retail.

He added: “Designed with fashion-forward consumers in mind, the new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks that would make shopping more enjoyable.”

The company has been aggressively acquiring companies, signing deals with firms in the retail sector after Reliance Industry Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani hinted at the August general meeting this year that all efforts will be made to make RRL the largest revenue segment of the company.

Earlier this month, the group had acquired the famous Campa brand from New Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group for an estimated amount of Rs 22 crore, along with beauty products brand Insight Cosmetics. As per news reports, the company is in advanced talks to get the rights for LVMH-owned French beauty brand Sephora in India.

On August 29, at the company’s 45th annual general meeting, Isha Ambani, who is leading the retail business of Reliance, said that its objective is to develop and deliver high-quality, affordable products, which would solve every Indian’s daily needs. Reliance’s retail business had revenues of almost Rs 2 lakh crore in FY22, which is only second to the oil-to-chemicals segment which earned around Rs 5 lakh crore last fiscal.