Reliance's Mukesh Ambani lays down new goals for his children Akash, Isha and Anant

Mukesh Ambani, during the occasion of father Dhirubhai Ambani’s birth anniversary on Wednesday, laid out the plans for Reliance Industries and for the verticals headed by his children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.

In the speech that was released by the company to the media today, Mukesh Ambani lauded the efforts of the company for their performances. He spoke about Akash Ambani first and said that under his chairmanship, Reliance Jio is rolling out its 5G network across India faster than anywhere in the world. The deployment of 5G will be complete in 2023.

Speaking about the path ahead, he said that Jio Platforms must now get ready for the next big opportunity to provide unique digital products and solutions to both domestic and international markets. Mukesh Ambani said that Jio can accelerate India’s inclusive development and ensure that no one is deprived of access to high-quality education, healthcare and economic activities.

He then congratulated Isha Ambani for the growth of Reliance Retail. He said that the business has created over 2 lakh new jobs last year.

Ambani then said that the Reliance Retail team is capable of chasing bigger goals, which would have a cascading impact on India’s inclusive development – youth will have more jobs, farmers will have more income, SMEs and large manufacturers will become more productive, and trader-partners will become more prosperous.

Mukesh Ambani, in his speech, spoke about Reliance’s newest start-up business, New Energy. With Anant Ambani joining the business, Mukesh Ambani said, they are making rapid progress in its giga factories in Jamnagar. “From being India’s largest and most valuable corporate, Reliance is now well on its way to also becoming India’s ‘greenest’ corporate,” he said.

The billionaire said that the goals for the New Energy team will include enabling the country to achieve security and self-sufficiency in energy by reducing the dependence on imports.

Mukesh Ambani added that Reliance Foundation under the leadership of Nita Ambani, is working on ambitious new initiatives in education, healthcare, sports, women’s empowerment and ecological conservation.

He also mentioned the O2C business, E&P segment, media and entertainment business, the lifesciences team, and the JWC team that hosted the G20 in Mumbai for their contribution to the company’s progress.

Also read: 'Could see nothing but eye of the bird': Mukesh Ambani compares Argentina, Lionel Messi to Mahabharat's Arjuna

Also read: Gautam Adani says Dhirubhai Ambani 'deeply inspires' him