Renault buys out Nissan’s 51% stake in India JV, French carmaker to lead with new EV plans

Renault is taking full control of its Indian manufacturing arm. In a strategic move to solidify its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing auto markets, the French auto giant announced it will buy out Nissan’s 51% stake in their Indian joint venture — Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL). The deal, though undisclosed in value, will make Renault the sole owner of the Chennai-based plant, a critical production hub for both companies.

The transaction, finalised through a share purchase agreement, will see Renault Group acquire full ownership of RNAIPL from its Japanese partner Nissan. The companies will continue collaborating on existing projects in India through an operational agreement that also outlines their future relationship in the country.

Nissan will maintain access to RNAIPL for domestic and export vehicle sourcing in the years ahead. The two companies will also retain joint control of the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Center India (RNTBCI), with Renault holding 51% and Nissan the remaining 49%.

Despite the ownership shift, the Chennai facility will remain central to both automakers' plans. It will continue producing key Nissan models such as the New Nissan Magnite, while supporting Renault's broader goals under its ‘2027 International Game Plan’. The site, which boasts a production capacity of over 400,000 units, will host the launch of the CMF-B platform in 2026, starting with four new Renault models.

Renault also announced that through Ampere — its EV-focused subsidiary — it will develop and manufacture a new A-segment vehicle derived from the Twingo for Nissan by 2026. While Renault will lead the production, the model will be designed by Nissan.

"This project represents a key opportunity for Renault to expand its international business," the company said, emphasizing Nissan's continued focus on increasing its market coverage in India.

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo underscored the collaborative spirit behind the deal: "Pragmatism and business-oriented mindset were at the core of our discussions to identify the most effective ways of supporting their recovery plan while developing value-creating business opportunities for Renault Group."

He added, "India is a key automotive market and Renault Group will put in place an efficient industrial footprint and ecosystem."

Following the transaction, RNAIPL will be fully consolidated into Renault’s financials. The company expects a free cash flow impact of around €200 million in 2025, aligning with the year’s peak investment cycle for new vehicle launches.

Nissan’s incoming President and CEO Ivan Espinosa affirmed the company’s continued commitment: “India will remain a hub for our research and development, digital and other knowledge services. Our plans for new SUVs in the India market remain intact.”

