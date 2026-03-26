‘Replicate US playbook’: Vedanta chief pitches energy independency for India amid West Asia war

India could meet much of its growing energy demand by adopting the same approach that transformed the United States into a major oil and gas powerhouse, according to Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Ltd.

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In a post on X after attending the global energy conference CERAWeek in Houston, Agarwal said the key lessons from the US energy sector are operational freedom and advanced technology, which he believes could unlock India’s untapped hydrocarbon potential.

“I just returned from CERAWeek, an annual oil and gas conference in Houston. And I am convinced India can fulfil its demand for energy just replicating what they are doing in the US,” Agarwal wrote. “Complete freedom to operate and technology are the need of the hour.”

I just returned from CERAWeek, an annual oil and gas conference in Houston. And I am convinced India can fulfil its demand for energy just replicating what they are doing in the US. Complete freedom to operate and technology are the need of the hour.



India has a huge presence… pic.twitter.com/vJMg5G9xX1 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 26, 2026

India’s presence at global energy gathering

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Agarwal noted that India had a strong presence at the conference, with representatives from across the country’s oil and gas sector attending the event.

He suggested that hosting a similar global energy gathering in India would help showcase the country’s investment potential and policy openness.

“We should have one of the CERAWeeks in India so that the world knows our country’s potential and the openness of the Government,” he said.

$5 billion spending push in US energy services

Agarwal also revealed that Vedanta’s oil and gas arm, Cairn Oil & Gas, is planning a major spending push in the United States.

The company is looking to spend around $5 billion on services, drilling and technology from American contractors as it prepares to scale up its operations in India.

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“At Vedanta's Cairn, we have come to the US with a shopping bag to spend $5 billion in services, drilling and technology,” Agarwal said, highlighting the company’s focus on learning from the US shale boom.

Ambitious plan to quadruple output

Cairn aims to significantly expand production over the next decade, targeting daily output equivalent to 1 million barrels, a fourfold increase from current levels.

The strategy includes applying the US shale development model to India’s fields, particularly in unconventional shale formations. According to Agarwal, the company is planning to bring in American experts and technology to accelerate drilling and completion timelines.

Cairn hopes to cut drilling and completion times by about one-third, which could speed up the ramp-up of domestic production.

The company has already drilled four shale wells that are awaiting completion, signalling early steps toward scaling up unconventional oil extraction in India.

Reducing India’s dependence on imports

India remains heavily dependent on imported crude, making domestic production expansion a strategic priority for energy security.

A successful shale-style expansion by Cairn could mark a significant shift for the country’s energy sector, potentially reducing reliance on overseas crude cargoes while boosting domestic output.

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In his remarks, Agarwal also praised the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, saying India’s global partnerships and pro-technology policies are helping position the country as a hub for innovation and growth.

“The future belongs to those who act. And we are ready,” Agarwal said, concluding his message with greetings on Ram Navami.