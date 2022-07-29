Revenue-based finance start-up GetVantage eyes SaaS segment to expand

GetVantage, a leading revenue-based financing fintech and growth platform for digital businesses, has expanded its core areas of focus beyond the D2C space to the growing B2B SaaS space.

GetVantage’s financing platform will provide equity-free financing to SaaS companies in the form of an instant cash advance. SaaS customers, meanwhile, will be able to leverage their predictable revenue for on-demand access to non-dilutive capital that grows with them.

Indian SaaS has grown at an accelerated pace in recent years with over 1,150 active firms clocking a collective revenue of over $8 billion in 2021. More importantly, it is estimated to reach over $100 billion by 2026, according to the Chiratae-Zinnov India SaaS report titled, “India SaaS – Punching Through the Global Pecking Order”.

Currently, B2B SaaS & subscription-based companies make up over 25 per cent of GetVantage portfolio. These businesses have seen a 150 per cent average revenue increase within a few months of using GetVantage’s capital gateway solution.

While revenue-based financing or RBF has gained a lot of popularity over the last few years, an increasing number of SaaS companies are also looking at alternative means of financing, which allows them to maintain control and ownership of the company.

Incidentally, GetVantage allows founders to make flexible monthly payments that are designed to accommodate the natural variance in the company’s revenue without demanding a fixed amount, high-variable interest rates, collateral, personal guarantees, or equity.

“Modern businesses of all sizes need modern capital solutions,” said Bhavik Vasa, Founder & CEO, GetVantage.

“GetVantage helps SaaS companies to leverage their biggest asset: recurring revenue streams. The fast-evolving and growing funding requirements for Indian SaaS businesses presents an outsized opportunity. With spends in digital transformation set to continue, we expect to fund hundreds of SaaS and Subscription-based businesses, which will make up over 35% of our revenue over the next 12 months,” added Vasa.

