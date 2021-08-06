Revenue finance major GetVantage invests in healthy snack start-up Eat Better

Revenue-based financing major GetVantage has invested an undisclosed amount in healthy snack brand Eat Better to meet the growth funding requirement of the start-up launched in August 2020.



The funds will primarily be invested to fuel expansion by focusing on marketing and new product launches in the coming months. The one-year-old direct-to-consumer venture focuses on making nutritious snacks by using natural ingredients without adding preservatives or sugar. Founded a year ago by Mridul Kanoria, the venture has managed to build a customer base of more than 15,000.



“Over the last 11 months, we’ve gotten overwhelming response and have clocked double-digit growth rates month on month,” said Kanoria.



Meanwhile, revenue-based finance or RBF has emerged as a popular source of alternate funding for early-stage growth companies. Simply put, RBF refers to financing based on the revenues of a company. The borrower can pledge a part of its monthly revenues to repay the loan. The benefit of RBF is that an entity gets access to growth capital without any collateral or stake sale.



Since revenue-based financing is used during early-stage capital requirements, the average ticket size is small compared to the kind of funding that generally a venture capital or private equity player does. Most of the Indian ventures that specialise in RBF offer loans ranging from a few lakhs to a couple of crores.



Incidentally, GetVantage, which was founded in 2019 by Bhavik Vasa and Amit Srivastava, is one of the leading players in the RBF ecosystem and has invested in more than 70 digital-first brands till date. It has plans to fund more than 250 brands over the next 12 months.

