RIL-Future deal: Future Coupons moves SC; challenges Delhi HC order

Future group subsidiary Future Coupons has moved the Supreme Court today, challenging the Delhi HC order on the Reliance-Future group deal.

The SC judgment had revived the Single Judge Bench order that directed the attachment of Future Coupons, Future Retail, Future group promoter Kishore Biyani's assets.

Through the current petition, Future Coupons is likely to seek a stay of Single Judge Bench order, directing attachment of assets.

Future Coupons will also seek a stay of the HC order, which issued a show cause notice for civil arrest of Biyani, other Future directors.

