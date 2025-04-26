RIL Q4 results: Anant Ambani appointed whole-time director at Reliance Industries for five-year term

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday announced the appointment of Anant M. Ambani, the youngest son of Chairman Mukesh Ambani, as a whole-time director of the company. His appointment, approved by the board based on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination, and Remuneration Committee, will be for a five-year term starting May 1, 2025, subject to shareholder approval, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Anant Ambani has so far served as a non-executive director on Reliance’s board and will now step into a more active executive role at India’s largest company by market value. In addition to his role at RIL, Anant is on the boards of several Reliance group entities, including Jio Platforms (since March 2020), Reliance Retail Ventures (since May 2022), and Reliance New Energy and Reliance New Solar Energy (since June 2021). He also serves as a board member of the Reliance Foundation since September 2022.

The move further strengthens the Ambani family's involvement across key businesses. Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, Anant’s siblings, are already non-executive directors on RIL’s board. Akash chairs Reliance Jio Infocomm, the group’s telecom and digital services arm, while Isha is an executive director at Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Anant Ambani, a graduate of Brown University in the United States, is known for his deep commitment to animal welfare. He is actively engaged in initiatives focused on the rehabilitation and care of at-risk animals, reflecting his personal passion alongside his growing corporate responsibilities.

RIL Q4 results and dividend

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported a 2.4% increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company's net profit stood at Rs 19,407 crore, compared to Rs 18,951 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter saw a 9.91% increase, reaching Rs 2,64,573 crore from Rs 2,40,715 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts had anticipated a decrease of 5-6% in sales.

Ebitda for the quarter was recorded at Rs 48,737 crore, up by 3.6% from Rs 47,050 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

RIL's net debt for the quarter was reported at Rs 1,17,083 crore, higher than the Rs 1,15,465 crore in December and Rs 1,16,281 crore in the year-ago quarter. Cash & cash equivalents amounted to Rs 2,30,447 crore, down from Rs 2,34,988 crore sequentially.

The company declared a dividend of Rs. 5.50 per equity share of Rs 10/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

"We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid," RIL said in a statement.