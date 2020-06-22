scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

RIL to hold 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15

RIL also has fixed July 3 as the "Record Date" for determining the members eligible to receive dividend for FY20

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday said that the forty-third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company will be held on July 15. The meeting is scheduled at 2 PM on the day via video conferencing or other audio-visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), RIL said in the exchange filing.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led RIL also said that it has fixed July 8 as the "Cut-off Date" for determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM.

RIL also has fixed July 3 as the "Record Date" for determining the members eligible to receive dividend for FY20. "The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM," it added.

Meanwhile, RIL today became the first Indian company to touch a market capitalisation of $150 billion buoyed by a steady rally in its share price. RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 28,248.97 crore to Rs 11,43,667 crore ($150 billion) on the BSE in the early trade.

RIL's market valuation crossed Rs 11 lakh crore in the previous session as its share price rallied over 6 per cent after chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced that his oil-to-telecom conglomerate had become net debt-free. Ambani announced that RIL has become net debt-free after raising a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore from global investors and a rights issue in under two months.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani becomes 9th richest person after RIL share hits fresh high

Also read: Petrol price nears Rs 80 in Delhi, diesel at all-time high

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos