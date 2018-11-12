RIL to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Odisha in next 3 years

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today announced his plans to invest an additional Rs 3,000 crore in the next three years in their various businesses in Odisha. The company has already invested over Rs 6,000 crores in the mineral rich state.

Ambani said, "We have created sustained new employment opportunities -- both direct and indirect -- to over 30,000 people in the state."

He added that Jio is leading India's digital transformation. "Since Jio commenced operations little over two years ago, India has moved from 155th rank in mobile broadband penetration to being the number one nation in mobile data consumption in the world."

Every aspect whether it is music, movies, payments, banking, shopping is going digital, which is transforming every sector and even the way of life.

Ambani said, "This will be achieved by using the most powerful tool of our times...the tool of connectivity and digital technologies. New generation digital technologies, with Artificial Intelligence at their core, are rapidly transforming our world like never before in world history."

He announced that Jio has already connected all cities and towns and around 43 thousand villages in Odisha. To promote the digitalisation drive, Jio is also working with the Odisha Government to integrate several lakh women in the digital mainstream under the "Mission Shakti" Scheme.

He said they are also working on creating the "world's largest online-to-offline New Commerce Platform" which will create ease of doing business and also create employment opportunities in the state. Jio has also partnered with the State Government of Odisha to set up the "Reliance Foundation - Odisha High Performance Athletics Centre" to train local talent.