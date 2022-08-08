RIL’s 45th annual general meeting to take place on Aug 29; here’s what you need to know

Telecom-to-oil conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) is all set to conduct its 45th Annual General Meeting on August 29 at 2 pm. The 45th RIL AGM will be conducted either via video conferencing or through other audio-visual means, as per an exchange filing.

The filing further read, “Voting rights of a member/beneficial owner (in case of electronic shareholding) shall be in proportion of his/her/its shareholding in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date, that is, Monday (August 22).”

Any member is allowed to opt for a single mode of voting – remote e-voting or voting at the meeting (Insta Poll). Members using the e-voting option may attend the meeting but shall not be allowed to cast their vote once again at the meeting.

In case, a person casts their vote using both the options, voting done through remote e-voting shall prevail and votes cast at the meeting will be counted as “INVALID.” The announcement comes hours after RIL released its annual report for 2021-22 on August 8.

As per this report, the company’s market-capitalisation stood at Rs 17.81 lakh crore and its revenue stood at Rs 7.92 lakh crore for the period of FY21-22. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a statement to shareholders that green energy is the company’s big focus after helping Indians tide through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambani said, “Reliance played a leading role in caring for India and Indians in the last couple of years of the pandemic. We now aim to care for the planet as we embark on our most exciting transformation- the Green Transformation.”

Ambani recalled the feat achieved with Reliance Jio in the telecom sector and said he envisions that India will have the world’s most affordable green energy in this decade.

He added, “Just as India has the world’s most affordable wireless broadband today, we will have the world’s most affordable Green Energy within this decade. And these solutions will then be exported to other countries, helping them contain carbon emissions.”

Also read: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani forgoes salary for the second year in a row