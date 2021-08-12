Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari resigns

Eicher Motors announced on Thursday that Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari has decided to resign from his post. Dasari will also step down from the post of Director (Whole Time) of Eicher Motors Ltd. The resignation will come into effect from tomorrow, August 13.

The firm has approved the appointment of B. Govindarajan as Executive Director - Royal Enfield (Whole Time, Additional Director) of Eicher Motors Ltd. with effect from August 18, 2021. Govindarajan has been roped in for five years subject to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Eicher Motors had explained in a regulator filing. Govindarajan is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Royal Enfield.

Dasari had been appointed as the CEO of Royal Enfield in April 2019. Before joining Royal Enfield, Dasari was the CEO and managing director of Ashok Leyland, a position he held since 2011. He had joined Ashok Leyland as the CEO in 2005.

Eicher Motors has explained that Dasari has decided to resign in order to dedicate his time to his passion. "He recently set up and inaugurated a not-for-profit hospital in Chennai, and intends to commit his time towards the cause of building affordable and accessible healthcare facilities," noted Eicher Motors.

Dasari stated that the last two years at Royal Enfield have been a "memorable ride" for him. "From navigating through an unprecedented pandemic, to launching several digital oriented solutions; from growing non-motorcycle revenues, to expanding substantially outside India, we've had an amazing journey as an organization, and I am happy to have been a part of this," he added.

Commenting on the CEO's resignation, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors, said that Dasari's contributions towards the growth of Royal Enfield were "significant". "Right from his unwavering focus on customer facing digital properties, to driving network expansion, to building several new service and solutions oriented initiatives, he has helped the company take giant steps forward. He also very ably led the company through tough and unprecedented times over the last year and half," conveyed Lal.

