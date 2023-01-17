RPSG-owned Spencer’s Retail is all set to launch new hypermarket chain

Spencer’s Retail, part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG), is all set to unveil its brand new hypermarket chain called “Spencer’s Value Market”. These new stores are designed as a one-stop shopping destination offering a wide range of national and regional brands and variety across food and grocery, personal and home care, fresh produce, bakery, general merchandise and apparel while offering a bold promise of a minimum six per cent discount on all products every day.

Spencer’s Value Market will be launching at six different locations, namely, Karimnagar, Warangal, Kurnool, Guntur, Bhimavaram and Vijayanagaram, between January 16 to 22.

Apart from promising the lowest price in the city on daily essential items and a minimum six per cent discount on all items, Spencer’s Value Market will launch with an opening offer of free one Kg Sugar with every minimum purchase of Rs 999.

Speaking on this occasion, Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head- Retail & FMCG of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, said, “Spencer’s with the Value Market format aims to cater to the varying needs of Indian customers by offering a promise of value and quality, which is imperative from the evolving retail market scenario in the country, which in turn will enhance Spencer’s brand promise and connect with customers.”

Also Read: Spencer's Retail shares jump 13% after unveiling new format stores