Reliance Industries will double its investment in the Northeastern states, bring artificial intelligence to all schools, hospitals and homes, and will enhance the generation of solar power in the region, said Chairman and Managing Director of the conglomerate Mukesh Ambani.

Ambani, speaking at the 'Rising Northeast Investors Summit' in Delhi, made six commitments for the Northeastern states. He also spoke of Operation Sindoor and lauded the armed forces.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Today I make six commitments to the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura,” he said at the summit. The commitments as mentioned by Ambani are as follows: