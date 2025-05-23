Reliance Industries will double its investment in the Northeastern states, bring artificial intelligence to all schools, hospitals and homes, and will enhance the generation of solar power in the region, said Chairman and Managing Director of the conglomerate Mukesh Ambani.
Ambani, speaking at the 'Rising Northeast Investors Summit' in Delhi, made six commitments for the Northeastern states. He also spoke of Operation Sindoor and lauded the armed forces.
“Today I make six commitments to the Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura,” he said at the summit. The commitments as mentioned by Ambani are as follows:
- Reliance will more than double its investments in the region with a target of Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years. So far it has invested Rs 30,000 crore in the region in the past 40 years. Ambani said the investment would create over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities.
- Jio that has 90 per cent coverage with over 5 million 5G subscribers in the region, will double this number next year. “Jio’s priority will be to bring the revolutionary power of AI to all schools, hospitals, enterprises and homes,” said Mukesh Ambani.
- Reliance Retail will increase its procurement of staples, fruits, and vegetables that will boost the incomes of farmers. The company will also invest in factories for high-quality FMCG products and in the region’s artisan economy.
- Reliance will enhance the generation of solar power in the region, and convert the region's vast wasteland into “wealth-land” by setting up 350 integrated compressed biogas (CBG) plants.
- Reliance Foundation will bring the “best of cancer care” to the Northeast. “To begin with, we have established a 150-bed comprehensive cancer hospital in Manipur. We are collaborating with Mizoram University on care of breast cancer using genomic data. In Guwahati, we have built an Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research Lab. It will be among the largest Genome Sequencing Capacities in India. We will help transform the North-East into a healthcare hub and research powerhouse,” he said.
- Reliance Foundation will set up Olympic Training Centres across the eight states to prepare future medal-winners.