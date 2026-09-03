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₹1,800 crore Ultravolt bet: Aditya Birla Group enters wires and cables market, targets top two spot in 5 years

₹1,800 crore Ultravolt bet: Aditya Birla Group enters wires and cables market, targets top two spot in 5 years

Ultravolt plans a pan-India rollout, targeting more than one lakh retailers and availability through over 5,000 UltraTech Building Solutions outlets

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 7:11 PM IST
₹1,800 crore Ultravolt bet: Aditya Birla Group enters wires and cables market, targets top two spot in 5 yearsAditya Birla Group’s next big bet: ₹1,800 crore Ultravolt wires and cables venture (Image: AI generated)

The Aditya Birla Group has entered the wires and cables market with the launch of Ultravolt, marking its fourth new business foray in the past three years, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Backed by an investment of ₹1,800 crore, Ultravolt will begin operations as the second-largest player in the wires segment by capacity and aims to become one of India's top two players within five years.

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Housed under UltraTech Cement Limited, the new business expands the company's presence across the construction value chain beyond grey cement, ready-mix concrete, building products, and white cement.

The move is aimed at tapping opportunities emerging from home construction, infrastructure development and electrification.

Commenting on the new business, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said wires and cables are becoming central to India's next phase of development. "They sit at the intersection of three mega trends in the Indian economy: urbanisation, electrification, and digitization. More than 100 million new homes over the next decade, expanding energy infrastructure, and the rapid rise of data centres are poised to fuel a boom in the category. Our distinctive advantage comes from a deep understanding of the product, its underlying components, and the adjacent ecosystems," he said.

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"In recent years, successful new business creation has itself become a core part of the Group’s DNA and an important source of differentiation for the group. I increasingly see the Aditya Birla Group as providing the platform and engine for new bets," he added.

Ultravolt plans a pan-India rollout, targeting more than one lakh retailers and availability through over 5,000 UltraTech Building Solutions outlets. The company will initially expand across more than 500 districts and 6,000 pin codes.

Ultravolt Director Dilip Gaur said, “We are venturing at pan-India scale rather than testing the market region by region. We plan to reach more than one lakh retailers and further activate availability through over 5,000 UltraTech Building Solutions (UBS) outlets. An ambitious rollout across more than 500 districts and 6,000 pin codes to begin with reinforces our commitment to growth and innovation."

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"Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, network of more than 20 warehouses, extensive channel connections coupled with UltraTech's deep relationships with individual home builders, contractors, real-estate developers, and EPC companies, and a pan-India distribution footprint give us a strong platform to scale. We aim to build ambitiously through quality, technology, service, and channel partnership,” he added.

The business will be anchored by a manufacturing facility at Jhagadia in Gujarat’s Bharuch district. Its portfolio includes home wires, flexible wires, and cables for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications.

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Ultravolt CEO Sriram Rangarajan said, "Wires are the lifeline of a house, but often go unnoticed. We want to use our understanding of home consumers and to develop products for their growing needs. We want to bring a more consumer-first approach to the category, with safety, performance and future-readiness at the centre of product development. With this thought, we are launching with a portfolio of home wires, flexible wires, and cables designed for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications. Over time, we plan to expand into a broader range of electrical accessories."

The company has also onboarded more than 1,600 electricians ahead of launch and plans to train over 40,000 electricians during the coming year under the Skill India programme with ESSCI.

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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 7:11 PM IST
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