Ruchir Sharma named Rockefeller International’s MD, Chairman

Fund manager and market commentator, Ruchir Sharma, will join Rockefeller Capital Management as the Managing Director and Chairman of Rockefeller International. Sharma had, last year, resigned from his position as the head of emerging markets and chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Rockefeller Capital Management President & CEO, Gregory Fleming, announced on Thursday that Ruchir Sharma will take on the new roles from February 14. Sharma will report directly to Fleming and have a seat on the firm’s management committee, as mentioned in a release.

“Ruchir brings not only great investing skills but additional intellectual firepower to the firm. His position reinforces our commitment to the global markets. He’ll be a great asset to our advisors, bankers and clients across businesses and borders,” said Fleming.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to be part of his team once again as we build out a new uniquely Rockefeller brand on a global basis,” said Sharma and called Fleming a ‘visionary leader’.

Sharma further plans to form an investment company, Breakout Capital, in which Rockefeller Capital Management will be a partner. The investment firm will build on Sharma’s long experience in emerging markets, said Fleming.

Ruchir Sharma worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management for 25 years, most recently as Head of Emerging Markets and Chief Global Strategist, where he managed nearly $20 billion in assets.

He is an author and also a contributor with The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He is also the a contributing editor at The Financial Times, where he writes a bi-weekly column. ‘The Rise and Fall of Nations’ and ‘Breakout Nations’ are two of his award-winning bestsellers.

Born to a naval officer in India, Sharma pursued his undergraduate degree at Delhi’s Shri Ram College. He was about to enroll into a graduate school in the US but Morgan Stanley invited him to join its Asian investing team in 1996.

